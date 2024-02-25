No, Mozzarella Sticks Aren't Really Italian

While the exact origin of mozzarella sticks remains up for debate, historians have been able to trace the idea of breaded fried cheese back hundreds of years. The first mention of what people recognize today as the mozzarella stick derives from a recipe found in a French cookbook back in 1393 called, "Le Ménagier de Paris." While Medieval chefs may not have been able to toss a handful of frozen mozzarella sticks into the air fryer, the centuries-old recipe called for slices of cheese to be breaded and then fried, which does not sound too far off from the gooey app enjoyed today, although it very likely looked and tasted a whole lot different.

The dish did not appear again in mainstream culture until the 20th century when non-Italian foodies discovered the wonder of mozzarella cheese on foods like pizza and other dishes influenced by Italian cuisine. Considering that mozzarella sticks, like many other dishes that people wrongfully associate with authentic Italian food, were likely introduced by Italian immigrants, some people argue that mozzarella sticks are actually Italian-American (via Thrillist). Others claim that it wasn't until everything became battered and fried in 1970's America that the mozzarella stick came to be. The exact heritage of the beloved appetizer is still being considered, but one thing is for sure, mozzarella sticks did not come from Italy.