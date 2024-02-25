No, Mozzarella Sticks Aren't Really Italian
When you're in the mood to eat six or 10 sticks of mozzarella cheese without raising questioning looks, mozzarella sticks are the perfect go-to snack. The simple dish made of battered or breaded mozzarella that has been fried to crispy, melted perfection is an extremely popular appetizer — in America, that is. It is a pretty safe bet that you will find mozzarella sticks on the menu at many chain restaurants in the U.S., even ones that don't typically focus on Italian food.
Most non-Italian foodies associate mozzarella sticks with Italy because of its long cheese pulls full of mozzarella. However, using Italian cheese does not make something authentically Italian; in the case of mozzarella sticks, locals do not claim the fried sticks of breaded cheese as part of their cuisine. To find the actual origins of the mozzarella stick, you will need to travel to the neighboring country of France.
Mozzarella sticks are actually a French invention
While the exact origin of mozzarella sticks remains up for debate, historians have been able to trace the idea of breaded fried cheese back hundreds of years. The first mention of what people recognize today as the mozzarella stick derives from a recipe found in a French cookbook back in 1393 called, "Le Ménagier de Paris." While Medieval chefs may not have been able to toss a handful of frozen mozzarella sticks into the air fryer, the centuries-old recipe called for slices of cheese to be breaded and then fried, which does not sound too far off from the gooey app enjoyed today, although it very likely looked and tasted a whole lot different.
The dish did not appear again in mainstream culture until the 20th century when non-Italian foodies discovered the wonder of mozzarella cheese on foods like pizza and other dishes influenced by Italian cuisine. Considering that mozzarella sticks, like many other dishes that people wrongfully associate with authentic Italian food, were likely introduced by Italian immigrants, some people argue that mozzarella sticks are actually Italian-American (via Thrillist). Others claim that it wasn't until everything became battered and fried in 1970's America that the mozzarella stick came to be. The exact heritage of the beloved appetizer is still being considered, but one thing is for sure, mozzarella sticks did not come from Italy.
You probably won't find mozzarella sticks on the menu in Italy
If you are traveling to Italy and hoping to indulge in authentic local cuisines, don't ask your waiter if they serve mozzarella sticks. At best, you will get a polite rejection and a side-eye reserved for uncultured tourists. It is highly recommended to avoid any restaurant that might have mozzarella sticks on the menu in Italy — that is a huge red flag signifying that you are about to eat at a glorified tourist trap. Mozzarella sticks aren't really a thing in Italy, but they do have their own versions of cheesy, fried delicacies. If you want to eat like the locals do, consider opting for something authentic like Mozzarella in Carrozza, which is essentially a deep fried grilled cheese. You can also never go wrong with an order of arancini rice balls, which are fried risotto balls that ooze with melted cheese inside.
There are many dishes that Americans consider to be "Italian cuisine" that are not actually eaten in Italy. If you're in the mood for a plate of chicken alfredo pasta or spaghetti and meatballs, you will have more luck at your local Olive Garden than at a genuine Italian restaurant. Luckily, you can still get a slice of pizza straight from the source during your travels, but don't expect to order a side of mozzarella sticks to accompany your meal like you might be used to back home.