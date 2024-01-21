16 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Peas

The semi-popular children's poem, "I eat my peas with honey; I've done it all my life. It makes the peas taste funny, [but] it keeps them on the knife," shared by the Poetry Foundation, makes us think of all the strange ways people cook their peas. While we don't recommend eating your peas with honey, there are some things that we don't recommend doing with peas.

Peas may seem like such a simple ingredient, but there are some common mistakes we all make when cooking with them. From boiling your peas until they're discolored and mushy to forgetting to add butter, we'll look at 16 of these mistakes.

Don't worry if you spot a mistake you've made on this list — we're all guilty of most of them at one time or another. We'll explain why you should avoid making these mistakes and what you should try instead. By the end of this article, you'll be a pea expert, cooking these little green veggies to perfection every time.