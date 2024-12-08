You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From Peanut Butter Frosting In A Pinch

If you're a peanut butter lover, then you need to know about this two-ingredient frosting that you can whip up in a pinch. The two ingredients in question are powdered sugar and, of course, peanut butter.

Not only does this quick frosting require very few ingredients, but the process of making it couldn't be easier. Start with a one-to-one ratio – add one cup of peanut butter and one cup of powdered sugar to a bowl, or double the amount if you need more frosting. Simply stir the two ingredients together in a bowl and give it a taste. From the taste test, you can decide if it's sweet enough for your liking — if not, feel free to add more powdered sugar to up the sweetness.

While you could make a more complicated peanut butter frosting recipe, this one will more than suffice in tastiness. After all, it's sweet and packed full of peanut butter flavor — what else can you ask for in a peanut butter frosting? Add this to the list of easy peanut butter recipes requiring few ingredients, along with a two-ingredient peanut butter fudge.