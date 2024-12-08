You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From Peanut Butter Frosting In A Pinch
If you're a peanut butter lover, then you need to know about this two-ingredient frosting that you can whip up in a pinch. The two ingredients in question are powdered sugar and, of course, peanut butter.
Not only does this quick frosting require very few ingredients, but the process of making it couldn't be easier. Start with a one-to-one ratio – add one cup of peanut butter and one cup of powdered sugar to a bowl, or double the amount if you need more frosting. Simply stir the two ingredients together in a bowl and give it a taste. From the taste test, you can decide if it's sweet enough for your liking — if not, feel free to add more powdered sugar to up the sweetness.
While you could make a more complicated peanut butter frosting recipe, this one will more than suffice in tastiness. After all, it's sweet and packed full of peanut butter flavor — what else can you ask for in a peanut butter frosting? Add this to the list of easy peanut butter recipes requiring few ingredients, along with a two-ingredient peanut butter fudge.
Ideas for using the two-ingredient peanut butter frosting
The peanut butter frosting will taste delicious paired with a simple chocolate cake or on top of chocolate cupcakes, as the combination of chocolate and peanut butter make for some of the best desserts. For a fun new twist on the classic peanut butter and jelly flavor combination, try spreading it on a strawberry cake and drizzle with strawberry preserves. Or, if you're not in the mood for cake, you can spread the peanut butter frosting over chocolate sugar cookies and add chocolate sprinkles for a unique take on frosted sugar cookies. It would also taste great on top of Rice Krispies treats, with or without chocolate chips.
Additionally, peanut butter frosting works as a delicious, sweet dip. Add it to a dessert charcuterie board for dipping mini cookies, two-bite brownies, chocolate-dipped pretzels, or fruit into at your next dinner party.