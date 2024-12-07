Prue Leith's 2-Ingredient Hack Makes Store-Bought Stock Taste Homemade

The stock can make or break a batch of homemade soup – if the broth isn't flavorful enough, it's impossible to ignore. Because of this, the best route to take is to make your own stock from scratch. However, this is a long and involved process that we don't always have time for, so, oftentimes, we have to resort to store-bought stock. Luckily, celebrity chef Prue Leith has a trick to make store-bought stock taste better and more homemade.

Leith discusses this in her cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," in the introduction for the recipe for French Onion Soup with Cheese Croutons. Leith writes, "Add a dollop of tomato purée and a splash of Worcestershire sauce to hide the shop-bought [flavor]." The tomato purée will bring in some freshness, while the Worcestershire sauce will provide a burst of umami flavor.

Leith suggests starting with store-bought stock cubes, then adding in the purée and sauce. For anyone unfamiliar, stock cubes — otherwise known as bouillon cubes — are cubes made from stock and dehydrated veggies or meats that, once dissolved in water, become a broth. If you don't have any experience with stock cubes, you can try them out, or, if you want to stick to something more familiar, you can also use Leith's additions with a box of store-bought broth.