Upgrade Your Tomato Soup With Soy Sauce And Thank Us Later

Whether homemade or store-bought, there's something particularly nostalgic and comforting about tomato soup. Enticingly sweet, strikingly savory, and wonderfully satisfying — delicious tomato soup can be made easily in one pot. But if you want to play up the sweet and savory combination even more, give your soup a quick umami burst by reaching for a bottle of soy sauce.

Soy sauce, with its ancient origins in China, was first used to preserve and season foods. Now it's become a kitchen staple, cherished for its versatility. Whether adding depth to gravy, mixing it into a marinade, or seasoning juicy beef patties, the rich umami essence and intense saltiness help develop flavors you didn't even know were there.

Adding this fermented sauce to a classic tomato soup accentuates the savory elements while also brightening the natural umami disposition of the fruity tomatoes. It enriches, elevates, and ultimately intensifies the soup's flavor.