Here's Why Your Popcorn Is So Chewy (And What You Can Do About It)
Popcorn is a favored grazing food. Whether you're streaming your favorite rom-com or horror flick and need something to munch on, want something light to tie you over before dinner, or need an unexpected snack that's perfect as a soup topper, popcorn can satisfy your craving. But if you find it has a chewy texture when you shove a handful into your mouth, there is one culprit that you need to mitigate: steam.
The science of popping popcorn is pretty fascinating. Each kernel contains a soft, starchy center surrounded by a hull that is rock hard. But inside that starchy center is a tiny drop of water which allows the kernel to pop and transform itself into popcorn. As the water heats up, it turns to steam. That steam builds up and causes pressure, which in turn causes the kernel to burst. However, if you have a lid on the pot, steam can build up inside, causing moisture to collect, and this is what makes popcorn chewy. But there is an easy fix.
Vent your lid
Simply use a lid that has a ventilation apparatus or when you place the lid on the pot, leave the lid a little off-edge so there is not a proper seal and the steam can escape. Therefore, there is no excess moisture to mess with your homemade organic popcorn. Easy peasy. But to achieve crispy, crunchy popcorn, there is one other thing you need to take into consideration, and that's the amount of oil you use.
You want to use more oil than popcorn, covering the bottom surface of your pot, Dutch oven, or whatever vessel you choose to use with just the right amount. A 3 to 2 ratio is the perfect amount and will produce a crunchy popcorn that has the texture of a fresh saltine or Cheez-it cracker. To really improve the taste of your snack, cook popcorn in infused oil, and you'll never go back. The best oil to use for popping popcorn is one with a high smoking point and a neutral taste. Consider using grapeseed, sunflower, or safflower oil to create your flavor infusion. Top it all off with some melted butter and salt, and you're in business.