Here's Why Your Popcorn Is So Chewy (And What You Can Do About It)

Popcorn is a favored grazing food. Whether you're streaming your favorite rom-com or horror flick and need something to munch on, want something light to tie you over before dinner, or need an unexpected snack that's perfect as a soup topper, popcorn can satisfy your craving. But if you find it has a chewy texture when you shove a handful into your mouth, there is one culprit that you need to mitigate: steam.

The science of popping popcorn is pretty fascinating. Each kernel contains a soft, starchy center surrounded by a hull that is rock hard. But inside that starchy center is a tiny drop of water which allows the kernel to pop and transform itself into popcorn. As the water heats up, it turns to steam. That steam builds up and causes pressure, which in turn causes the kernel to burst. However, if you have a lid on the pot, steam can build up inside, causing moisture to collect, and this is what makes popcorn chewy. But there is an easy fix.