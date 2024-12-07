The Fancy Candy Trader Joe's Shoppers Should Never Skip

Trader Joe's has plenty of candy options to choose from — but some are fancier than others. Here at Daily Meal, we tried out 23 of Trader Joe's best candies and ranked them, and the top spot went to one fancy candy in particular: Trader Joe's Cocoa Truffles. These chocolate truffles melt in your mouth, are creamy and indulgent, and have an irresistible salty flavor.

But if you don't want to just take our word for it, then listen to other Trader Joe's fans, who are in complete agreement. One fan took to Reddit – on r/TraderJoes — to rave about these candies, writing, "This box of cocoa truffle chocolates has to be one of the best ones I have had [...] I have to stop myself from eating the whole box in one sitting." The comments are full of other TJ's shoppers who also sing the praises of the Cocoa Truffles. One fan said they got "addicted" to them after being given a sample while shopping, while another suggested having one or two every night for a "little dessert." Overall, it's safe to say that these truffles are beloved by plenty of chocolate enthusiasts.