The Fancy Candy Trader Joe's Shoppers Should Never Skip
Trader Joe's has plenty of candy options to choose from — but some are fancier than others. Here at Daily Meal, we tried out 23 of Trader Joe's best candies and ranked them, and the top spot went to one fancy candy in particular: Trader Joe's Cocoa Truffles. These chocolate truffles melt in your mouth, are creamy and indulgent, and have an irresistible salty flavor.
But if you don't want to just take our word for it, then listen to other Trader Joe's fans, who are in complete agreement. One fan took to Reddit – on r/TraderJoes — to rave about these candies, writing, "This box of cocoa truffle chocolates has to be one of the best ones I have had [...] I have to stop myself from eating the whole box in one sitting." The comments are full of other TJ's shoppers who also sing the praises of the Cocoa Truffles. One fan said they got "addicted" to them after being given a sample while shopping, while another suggested having one or two every night for a "little dessert." Overall, it's safe to say that these truffles are beloved by plenty of chocolate enthusiasts.
How to serve TJ's cocoa truffles at your next dinner party
While you can definitely keep Trader Joe's Cocoa Truffles around the house just to snack on when you're craving something sweet, you can also serve them at your next dinner party. These truffles are guaranteed to be a hit with your guests — just serve them as a light dessert after dinner with coffee. These truffles may be small and simple, but they pack a big flavor punch and will ensure the night finishes on a delicious note.
Or, you can do something a bit more elaborate, like integrating the truffles into a dessert charcuterie board, which are perfect for any occasion – dinner parties included. To build the dessert board, pair the Cocoa Truffles with fresh fruit, chocolate covered pretzels, shortbread cookies, or any other desserts that you would like to showcase.
To get even fancier, you can even use the truffles as an unexpected and ultra sweet garnish to a dessert-like cocktail. In fact, there are plenty of chocolate cocktails out there that could use a truffle for a garnish, such as a chocolate martini or a chocolate chip margarita. Take this route if you're hosting guests who love to end the night on a decadent note.