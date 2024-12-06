What To Always Keep In Mind When Butter Basting Fish

Butter basting is a classic technique that delivers tasty and texturally pleasing results. From steaks to fish, butter basing is a crucial step in the cooking process that's pretty tough to mess up. However, when it comes to butter basting fish, in particular, there's an essential rule you don't want to break.

Butter basting adds a rich, golden flavor to fish — but it also helps to cook the protein evenly while ensuring a tender, moist texture. It involves spooning hot, melted butter (alongside aromatic ingredients like garlic, herbs, or citrus) over the protein as it cooks. It's simple, effective, and a great technique to use on all sorts of proteins.

However, the butter basting process differs for each protein type — whether it be chicken, steak, or fish — so it's important to adjust the technique accordingly for a delicious result. And when it comes to fish, a huge rule is essential to ensuring the best butter basted dish: Don't flip it. Unless you want a dry, unevenly cooked, and less flavorable result.