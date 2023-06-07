The Major Mistake Most People Make When Cooking Fish

Fish is more expensive than, say, chicken breast, so it's not unusual to be a little anxious and hover over the stove. Fish needs enough time to sear, however; otherwise it'll stick to the pan or grill grates and tear when you try to slide your spatula underneath. Your job is to make sure all the conditions are right for cooking.

Prepare your pieces of fish for cooking by first patting them dry with a paper towel; this will ensure that your cooking oil makes better contact with the surface of the fish. Next, season each piece with salt and pepper.

If you're grilling fish, clean the grates and season them with oil, then brush your fish with the same oil too. Next, preheat your grill with two heat zones, one hot (at or near 500 degrees Fahrenheit) and one cool (225 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit) so that you can sear the fish and then move them to the cooler zone to cook through without burning. If you're sauteéing, get your pan hot over medium-high heat and add the oil or butter to the pan. If you want to test the pan to see if it's hot enough before placing your fish in it, test it with a drop or two of water; if it rolls around in a ball before evaporating, it's ready.