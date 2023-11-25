14 Common Soup Mistakes You Might Be Making

Soup is a staple food in virtually every national cuisine around the globe, and it's been around for longer than you might think. One of the first known forms of food preparation, ancient soup bowls dating from up to 20,000 B.C. have been found in China, with the dish originally made using heated rocks to create early forms of broth. As history tumbled on, more defined soup recipes started to form across Europe and Asia, while home cooks mastered the act of throwing a bunch of ingredients in a pot and making a delicious liquid-based meal from it — a practice that continues to this day.

So, with such an incredible history and all we know about it, why is soup still so tricky to perfect? While it's not difficult to make a passable soup, too often, the homemade versions will have an underpowered flavor or be full of mushy and unsatisfying vegetables. There can also be a temptation to try and bolster the flavor of soup with salt or sodium-filled ingredients, leaving you with something virtually inedible. But not anymore. We put together a collection of the biggest mistakes people usually make when it comes to soup to prevent you from ruining your meal.