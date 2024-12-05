Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering Wendy's Lemonade
Are you wondering which Wendy's beverage to pair with your meal? As you scan the menu, the chain's all-natural lemonade might call your name. After all, a thirst-quenching lemonade pairs exceptionally well with a hot burger and salty fries. It feels like the natural choice — quite literally. But before you pull the trigger, there's something you should know: This beverage might not be what you're expecting. Daily Meal made a list of 14 items to avoid ordering at Wendy's, and the all-natural lemonade made the cut.
The words "all-natural" evoke images of freshly-squeezed lemonade. However, on Reddit, a user who claims to be a previous employee says, "That [lemonade mix] is frozen concentrate." This was described further on an additional Reddit thread, too, with another alleged ex-employee describing how it's made: "The 'fresh' lemonade comes from a carton and is mixed with tap water." That's not what we expected!
What beverages should you order instead?
Just like Wendy's doesn't advertise the Frosty as ice cream, the chain also doesn't actually advertise its lemonade as "fresh." But, if the lemonade is really from frozen concentrate and mixed with tap water, then the words all-natural sound like a far cry from reality.
If you're looking for a freshly-squeezed lemonade, Wendy's all-natural lemonade might not be for you. Additionally, a medium-sized lemonade has a whopping 68 grams of added sugar. This is on par with several other fast food chains' lemonades, but if you're trying to cut down on your sugar intake, it might not be the best beverage choice. (Maybe avoid lemonade in general.)
If you're searching for a low-sugar beverage on Wendy's menu made from all-natural ingredients, one option topped our list. Wendy's iced tea is made from solely black tea, nothing else. Just don't ask for no ice at Wendy's or you might get room-temperature tea filled halfway without ice to make up the difference.