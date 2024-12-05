Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering Wendy's Lemonade

Are you wondering which Wendy's beverage to pair with your meal? As you scan the menu, the chain's all-natural lemonade might call your name. After all, a thirst-quenching lemonade pairs exceptionally well with a hot burger and salty fries. It feels like the natural choice — quite literally. But before you pull the trigger, there's something you should know: This beverage might not be what you're expecting. Daily Meal made a list of 14 items to avoid ordering at Wendy's, and the all-natural lemonade made the cut.

The words "all-natural" evoke images of freshly-squeezed lemonade. However, on Reddit, a user who claims to be a previous employee says, "That [lemonade mix] is frozen concentrate." This was described further on an additional Reddit thread, too, with another alleged ex-employee describing how it's made: "The 'fresh' lemonade comes from a carton and is mixed with tap water." That's not what we expected!