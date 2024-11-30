Wendy's Frosty Isn't Real Ice Cream. So What Is It?

The Wendy's Frosty is a refreshing cold treat, especially during the summer. While the ingredients are similar to that of ice cream, it's not actually ice cream or even a milkshake. Instead, it's a specially designed frozen dairy dessert that falls somewhere in between: Softer than classic scoop ice cream but thicker than a traditional milkshake.

Born of Dave Thomas' desire to create a signature dessert for the perfect meal, the Wendy's Frosty was inspired by the ice cream served at a Cleveland race track in the 1960s. Many locals were acquainted with the frosted malts, which featured a mix of vanilla and chocolate to produce a maltier flavor and to smooth out the chocolate. When Thomas tasted the formula, he fell in love and started serving it in his restaurants.

Since the early 2000s, Wendy's has released innovative Frosty flavors, such as seasonal salted caramel Frosty and triple berry Frosty for a limited time. The recipe has remained largely the same – milk, cream, and sugar – while custom syrups change for the seasonal flavors. Plus, the Wendy's Frosty is made in machines manufactured by the original company that supplied them: Kappus Company. To maintain the right consistency Frostys are served between 19 and 21 degrees Fahrenheit.