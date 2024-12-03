Take Those Store-Bought Cookies To Bakery Level With These Easy Tricks

If you're planning a holiday party this year — or any kind of dinner party — then you may find it a little overwhelming to bake a dessert from scratch, on top of the entrees and appetizers. One easy fix for this problem is to buy cookies from the store — and then elevate them with some simple tricks. To find out the best tips for upgrading store-bought cookies, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Jerrelle Guy, artist, cookbook author of "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing," and recipe developer of Chocolate for Basil.

One of the best ways to take those cookies to the next level is to dip them in chocolate — sugar cookies make for a great, relatively plain base, but chocolate chip cookies can also be used here for something extra chocolatey. Whatever type of cookie you decide on, Guy has plenty of tips to make sure that this process goes smoothly. Firstly, use candy melts instead of chocolate chips for melting to avoid having to temper the chocolate. Guy says, "They're specifically made with added oils and stabilizers so they melt easily and set quickly at room temperature, giving a nice solid finish — no tempering required."

Additionally, freezing the cookies — especially if they're delicate — will prevent them from falling apart during the dipping process. After using a fork or tongs to dip the chocolate, give the cookie a gentle shake to get rid of the excess chocolate and prevent any globs from forming. When it comes to storing them, Guy notes that stacking cookies is not ideal, but if you have to, be sure to set parchment paper between each cookie. Guy adds, "They'll generally last at least a week if stored in a cool, dry place" when stored in an airtight container.