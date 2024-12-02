The Lucky Food You'll Likely Find At Kwanzaa Celebrations

Like many holidays, food plays an important role in Kwanzaa. The 7-day celebration starts on December 26th and culminates on January 1st. Kwanzaa was started in 1966 by activist and professor Dr. Maulana Karenga as a way to unite and inspire the black community during the Civil Rights Movement.

The title Kwanzaa is from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, which means "first fruits of the harvest" and is modeled after first-fruit celebrations found in Southern Africa. Each day has a principle attached to it, values that are reaffirmed with the holiday. While you can find a wide array of foods from throughout the African diaspora eaten throughout the week of Kwanzaa, the main feast occurs on the 6th night, Karamu (Creativity), December 31st. There is no set menu for the feast, but generally, you will find food from all over Africa, the Caribbean and South America, and the American South. If you're looking for inspiration, you can browse our list of 15 Kwanzaa dishes you can make at home.

Kwanzaa was originally created for the Black people in America who were forcibly cut off from the traditions of their homelands, but anyone can celebrate. The founder intended his messages of community to be spoken "not just to ourselves, but to the world." So, whoever you may be, if you find yourself invited to a Kwanzaa feast, enjoy the delicious meal and the good luck that comes with it.