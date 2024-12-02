The Lucky Food You'll Likely Find At Kwanzaa Celebrations
If you've been invited to your first Kwanzaa celebration this year, make sure you eat some black-eyed peas for good luck. Along with collard greens, they set you up for prosperity in the new year. Since black-eyed peas are said to resemble coins, some celebrations will even include an actual coin in the dish with the person getting it on their plate receiving the best luck for the upcoming year.
The origin of how black-eyed peas became a symbol of good luck is hard to trace due to the slave trade and the blending of cultures that ensued. Black-eyed peas were seen as wards of the "evil eye" by many religions in West Africa and were eaten on religious or important days for good luck. It's thought that the tradition of eating them on the New Year didn't occur until much later with the signing of the emancipation proclamation. On December 31st, 1862, enslaved people gathered in South Carolina while waiting for news of the signing of the document proclaiming their freedom. Being an important day, they ate Hoppin' John, a dish consisting of black-eyed peas.
The traditions and origins of Kwanzaa
Like many holidays, food plays an important role in Kwanzaa. The 7-day celebration starts on December 26th and culminates on January 1st. Kwanzaa was started in 1966 by activist and professor Dr. Maulana Karenga as a way to unite and inspire the black community during the Civil Rights Movement.
The title Kwanzaa is from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, which means "first fruits of the harvest" and is modeled after first-fruit celebrations found in Southern Africa. Each day has a principle attached to it, values that are reaffirmed with the holiday. While you can find a wide array of foods from throughout the African diaspora eaten throughout the week of Kwanzaa, the main feast occurs on the 6th night, Karamu (Creativity), December 31st. There is no set menu for the feast, but generally, you will find food from all over Africa, the Caribbean and South America, and the American South. If you're looking for inspiration, you can browse our list of 15 Kwanzaa dishes you can make at home.
Kwanzaa was originally created for the Black people in America who were forcibly cut off from the traditions of their homelands, but anyone can celebrate. The founder intended his messages of community to be spoken "not just to ourselves, but to the world." So, whoever you may be, if you find yourself invited to a Kwanzaa feast, enjoy the delicious meal and the good luck that comes with it.