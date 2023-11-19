How Foods Of The African Diaspora Became Popular Choices For Kwanzaa

With the all-consuming nature of Christmas, and to a much lesser extent Hanukkah, a lot of people forget that those aren't the only holidays occurring during the winter season. Kwanzaa itself may be a newer holiday, started in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, but its roots and traditions date back centuries, inspired by the experiences of both African Americans and the African diaspora itself.

And like most significant holidays, those traditions certainly include food. Indeed, kwanzaa's name comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits," a reference to harvest time. It's no surprise, then, that food would be a major part of the holiday — but it's not just one or two signature dishes. The celebration of Kwanzaa is deliberately intended to be an uplifting of the Black community at large, meaning you'll see a blending of food traditions from the African diaspora, with collard greens sitting next to jollof rice.