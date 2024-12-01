What Are Fried Green Tomatoes And What Makes Them So Delicious?

Fried green tomatoes have become a staple at Southern restaurants around the country. People who love them really love them and some restaurants have staked their entire reputation on their recipe for the delicious dish. If you've never had them, though, you may not understand the fuss or even what they are. To bring you all the answers to your burning questions, we spoke with Eric Gabrynowicz, executive chef and VP of culinary at Tupelo Honey.

One of the restaurant's specialties is its version of fried green tomatoes, which Yelp reviewers for the Asheville, North Carolina, location call "a super yummy upscale version of a classic" and "the best I've ever had." To put it mildly, the folks at Tupelo Honey know fried green tomatoes, so we asked all the important questions — from the best type of tomato to tips on frying them — to give you the full scoop on this classic side.