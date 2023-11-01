Here's What To Do With End-Of-Season Green Cherry Tomatoes

The sun has a habit of hibernating before all of the tomatoes have had a chance to ripen on the vine, leaving behind a small crop of green (and oftentimes underdeveloped) tomatoes. Cherry tomatoes seem to be particularly prone to this, especially if they are planted too late in the year. So it's not all too uncommon to end up with a basket of green cherry tomatoes at the end of the season, along with the inevitable question: What to do with them? Don't despair! You have plenty of fun options.

Depending on how underripe they are, you might still be able to ripen them inside. To do so, you'll want to keep them warm in a box lined with newspaper. And, contrary to popular belief, avoid direct sunlight. You can check their potential to ripen by cutting into a couple and seeing whether the seeds slide away or are cut through. Seeds that slide signal the potential for further ripening.

If the cherry tomatoes can't be ripened, consider cooking with them the same way you would full-size green tomatoes. You could also pickle them or make a relish. Even better, make a tangy green tomato ketchup. In fact, there are a variety of sauces that will make great use of those little green jewels.