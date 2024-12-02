What To Do If You Run Out Of Food At Your New Year's Eve Party

Throwing any party is a big responsibility, and throwing a New Year's Eve party only magnifies the pressure; it's the night that sets the tone for the rest of the upcoming year. You need to make sure your place is clean with plenty of seating and places to gather, you need to carefully pick some music or background TV to put on, and above all, you need to ensure you have plenty of food.

While the other key points can all be adjusted quickly, such as shifting the music to better match the mood, running out of food when you're a few hours from midnight is a DEFCON 1 level of "oh no." You could order a last-second delivery of a party pack from places such as Taco Bell or Wingstop, but that's going to cost you dearly. You could go pick some food up yourself instead since many major chains, including Walmart and Target, are usually partially open during the holiday, but then you'd be leaving your party without its host, which is never a good thing.

Instead, consider making something from scratch. Not only will this impress your guests, but it will also send delicious smells wafting over the party. You don't need to make anything crazy or time-consuming either, just something quick, easy, and delicious.