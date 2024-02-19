A Coat Of Cornstarch Leads To A Crispier Chicken-Fried Steak

Meat lovers can definitely appreciate the unique texture and flavor of chicken-fried steak, one of Texas' iconic recipes. This popular dish comes with a tender, flavorful, and juicy steak nestled in a crispy, savory, and succulent crust for all kinds of deliciousness. Of course, you can go out to one of the best restaurants and order a chicken-fried steak to enjoy. But if eating out isn't a great option for you, homemade chicken-fried steak is the next best thing. What distinguishes chicken-fried steak from other steaks is its delectably crunchy outer layer. And if you want your homemade chicken-fried steak to be as crispy as possible, you're going to need some cornstarch.

Having a good ratio of steak-to-crispy crust in your chicken-fried steak is essential for flavorfully and texturally balanced meat. When you coat your steak with cornstarch just before you fry it, your chicken-fried steak will have a golden brown breading of extra crispy crust that wonderfully complements the tender, juicy steak meat within. And there are a few ways that you can incorporate cornstarch in your chicken-fried steak recipe to achieve that wonderfully crispy coating.