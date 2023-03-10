The US Is Considering Mass Bird Flu Vaccinations For Poultry, But There's Opposition

The human pandemic (you know the one) has had its fair share of air time over the last three years. But another virus is affecting mass numbers of another species: birds. While the current death toll isn't enough to classify the avian influenza (also known as H5N1) as a pandemic, it's still the most significant bird flu in U.S. history.

A March 9 USDA report says that the virus has killed nearly 60 million farmed birds in 47 states in the last four months. Pennsylvania is taking the biggest hit, having lost more than 215,000 farmed and backyard birds in the last 30 days. The flu has had a huge impact on the price of eggs, which adds to the litany of other factors still contributing to inflation. In fact, eggs are so expensive right now that some people are buying their own chickens for the first time. Even more troubling is the impact of H5N1 on other mammals, including foxes, raccoons, and — in rare cases — humans.

Now, the Biden administration has announced a proposal to vaccinate millions of chickens to curb the spread of the virus. But not everyone is on board.