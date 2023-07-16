The Differences Between Semi-Firm And Firm Cheeses

Cheese can be categorized by a number of different descriptors: aged vs. fresh, mild vs. sharp. One common way to distinguish between cheeses is by texture. Goat cheese, Camembert, Brie — these would all be considered soft cheeses, while varieties like Gruyère and Pecorino are categorized as hard or firm. But what about the cheeses that fall in between? What makes a "semi-firm" cheese different from its firm or soft cousins?

Cheese firmness has everything to do with moisture content, aging time (or lack thereof), and the development of curds during the cheesemaking process. Firm cheeses are pressed thoroughly and tend to have small curds, resulting in as little moisture as possible in the final product. They also go through a lengthier aging process, further developing flavor and drying the cheese out.

Semi-firm cheese, also known as "semi-hard cheese," sits in the middle of the soft and hard varieties with pressing curds (but not too much) and then aging for a shorter period of time (one to six months versus upwards of thirty months). Some semi-hard cheeses are coated in wax to avoid needing to be brined and aged longer, such as Gouda.