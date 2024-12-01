Wendy's Best Selling Item Is Surprisingly Not Its Burgers

Wendy's might be famous for its burgers, but as it turns out, it's not the store's best-selling item. As you're wracking your head to figure out which item is, you're probably considering your favorite contenders. Do you have a sweet spot for those Wendy's Frostys? Can't get enough Chili Cheese Fries? Surprisingly, these aren't the company's most-ordered items either. So what is? The chain's Hot & Crispy French Fries!

This news might come as a shock seeing how Americans love Wendy's burgers. But according to Wendy's Unwrapped, french fries top the charts as the company's most popular year-round item of 2023. Wendy's Hot & Crispy French Fries are natural-cut, meaning not too thick or too thin. They're left with the skin-on for that well-rounded potato flavor and sprinkled with just the right amount of sea salt. Plus, when it comes to Wendy's fries, the Hot & Crispy name isn't just for show. In 2021, the company reinvented its fries to ensure a crunchier potato that stayed hot even longer — which we'd imagine helped sales.

French fries are an obvious order at a burger joint. After all, burgers and fries are a match made in fast food heaven. But what makes Wendy's fries worth ordering?