Which Fast Food Chain Gives You The Most Fries? We Found Out

It's the question on every potato lover's mind: Which fast food chain gives you the most fries? Luckily, we found out, so you never have to wonder again. To make sure everything in our testing process was fair, we did put a few parameters in check. First, the fries are not ranked by their total weight. Instead, we ranked them by their overall weight per price. We didn't think it was fair to rank a larger portion of fries higher simply for being bigger — because of course if you pay more, you are going to get more food. Or, at least you should, in our books. If you're interested in knowing who gives you the largest medium fries regardless of price, don't worry. We'll tell you that, too.

To even the playing field, we used the same sheet of wax paper (which clocked in at .09 ounces) when we weighed each portion. You will see this .09 ounces subtracted from the weight on the food scale. It's all very scientific. We ordered medium fries at each restaurant, as this is the size that typically comes when you order a combo meal. If a medium wasn't available, we chose a regular, confirming with the drive-thru employees that it was the default combo size. So here it is, once and for all, the most generous fast food fry portions, ranked.