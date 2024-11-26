Make The Perfect Apple Pie Crust With 3 Expert Tips

Apple pie deserves a perfect crust. You want it to be light and flaky with a buttery flavor. This can be hard to accomplish, so we spoke with Meghan Brophy, the executive pastry chef at Pastis Miami, to get her advice on how to achieve the perfect apple pie crust just in time for the holidays. She gave us three tips, starting with advice on the crust ingredients themselves.

"The best crust for apple pie would be made with a combination of butter and lard. Butter will provide color and flavor, while the addition of lard will result in a more tender and flaky crust than when using butter alone," Brophy tells us.

There's a reason lard has become more popular recently for pie crusts, and it has to do with the larger fat crystals in it that melt, leaving pockets that create the flaky texture we all love. It's important to use the taste-neutral leaf lard so it doesn't impose a savory, meaty taste to your pie crust that counters the rich flavor the addition of the butter brings to the mix. Once you get the lard and butter mixed right, though, Brophy has two more tips you'll need to keep in mind.