The US State With The Most Costco Locations By Far

Costco is a warehouse lover's dream. Where else can you buy a nearly seven-pound tub of Nutella spread, a 60-pound bucket of Busy Bee Pure honey, and a 10-carat diamond solitaire diamond ring all in one spot? Luckily, this chain is in just about every state and the District of Columbia, with the exception of Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Sorry, Cowboy State! But don't worry, you can always travel to the state with the most stores where it is a lot warmer, especially in the winter. The Golden State makes up for Wyoming's lack of Costco warehouses, having 140 shops and counting.

Why does California have more Costco stores than any other state? Well, the obvious reason is that this state has the largest population, but it beats the likes of Florida, Texas, and New York, who have a combined 93 stores, by a long shot. Do Californians really love the $1.50 hot dog and free food samples better than the rest of the United States? To be fair, it is probably cheaper than some of the artisan crispy chicken street tacos you can buy from your favorite food truck, and when you are trying to make it in Hollywood, every penny counts.