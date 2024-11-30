Breakfast Strata Vs Frittata: What's The Difference?

Breakfast is a beloved dish around the world. Every country has its favorite breakfasts, from the ultra-dense and famous Full English in the United Kingdom to bubur ayam (essentially chicken porridge) out of Indonesia. Throughout the United States, breakfast commonly contains eggs.

But those eggs can be cooked and presented in a frankly overwhelming variety of ways. There are essential ways to cook eggs, such as scrambled and sunny side up, the eternally classic diner omelet, a dozen eggs benedict recipes, and even plain hard-boiled eggs with a pinch of salt.

Two of the more work-intensive (but oh-so worth the effort) breakfast egg recipes to pull out for your next brunch are stratas and frittatas. Despite the similar-sounding names and the eggs central to them, the dishes couldn't be more dissimilar. Stratas are essentially breakfast casseroles made with chunks of egg-soaked bread, while frittatas are more like a giant omelet or a crustless quiche.