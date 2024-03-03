What's The Difference Between A Frittata And An Omelet?

Omelets have been with us for a long time: They first appeared in 14th century France, but the concept can be traced back to even ancient Rome. Just about every culture has their own take on it, from Japanese tamagoyaki and omurice to Julia Child's French omelet. People everywhere seem to love folding veggies, cheese, and meat into fluffy eggs. (It's a bit of a no-brainer, too, as eggs and milk are quite the power couple.)

The beautiful thing about this dish is that there are endless variations and possibilities — if you can fold it into a beaten egg mixture, you can call it an omelet. Heck, you don't even need any filling to make one, really.

The version most people recognize more closely resembles Child's French omelet; folded fluffy eggs in butter with an herb garnish. This dish isn't difficult, but there is definitely a technique to making the perfect French omelet. For starters, it requires a couple of eggs whisked with milk (or water) to create volume and texture.

The real trick, however, is the method of cooking; one of the more common challenges of getting it right is folding the filling inside. The weight of your ingredients may tear them, or you can run the risk of unevenly cooking your omelet, leaving it burned on one side and raw on another. It takes a bit of practice to perfect the dish, but it's a critical cooking skill to have.