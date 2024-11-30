Give Your Garlic Bread More Flavor With One Striking Ingredient

Just when you thought garlic bread couldn't get any better, black garlic shows up to prove everyone wrong. As it turns out, this striking ingredient might be the key to elevating your garlic bread to new and delicious heights. Oh, and it has the power to make this tasty dish all the more appealing, too.

Black garlic is garlic that has been aged through a process of fermentation and heat to create a sweet, chewy, and dark-colored variant. In terms of flavor, black garlic is a bit milder than fresh garlic and is a tad sweeter and funkier. Its taste is also reminiscent of balsamic vinegar, which can introduce a new blast of flavor to whatever you pair it with — including garlic bread. It's also said to be pretty good for you, too, as it's high in antioxidants. Who knew?

While it's rarely a great idea to mess with a tried-and-true recipe, black garlic can help elevate your garlic bread to new heights in terms of taste, texture, and even aesthetics.