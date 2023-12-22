The Special Ingredient For The Best Garlic Bread Around Is Mayo

If you are sprucing some of your recipes in advance of the festive season or before hosting a big gathering or party, one perennial classic that goes well with many diverse dishes any time of the year is delicious and easy cheesy garlic bread.

Soft, warm, and full of flavor, it's hard to go wrong with a serving of garlic bread as an accompaniment to pastas, salads, and meat-centric meals. But there's a way to elevate garlic bread even further. Just add one special ingredient to it — homemade mayonnaise.

That's right, a dollop of mayo added to your garlic and butter spread is all you need to make the side dish even more gooey and tasty than it regularly is, and it's all because of the additional creaminess. If pairing mayo with garlic bread sounds unusual, this trick has actually been very popular in Brazil for a long time, and there's good reason why.