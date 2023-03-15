Experts Are Worried That Our Poultry Is At Risk As Migration Season Ramps Up

A highly pathogenic avian flu has been ravaging poultry flocks across the country, according to the USDA. This virus has affected nearly 800 separate flocks, impacting more than 58.6 million birds. Highly pathogenic versions of the avian flu can spread rapidly among birds and cause high mortality in the infected, leading to severely decreased flock sizes, whether through deaths caused by the flu or through culling.

Consumers have already seen steep price increases for eggs over the last few months due to the flu. Forbes reports that egg prices have doubled in the last year, and the median cost is now around $4.25 per dozen. The outlet reports that this spread of avian flu has reached 47 states; an outbreak of the virus in 2015 only hit 21.

As the weather warms for spring and migration season begins, experts are worrying that we could see another spike in avian flu cases.