Why You May Want To Avoid Grilling Filet Mignon

Filet mignon is the steak cut Gordon Ramsay calls "the Rolls Royce of beef." To be fair, filet really is an excellent cut, and there's a reason it's so pricey — the tenderness you get out of it just can't be beat. Sometimes, popular things are popular for a reason, even if Big Ribeye likes to deny it.

Despite being an excellent, tender cut, like any other cut of meat, filet mignon should only be cooked in specific ways lest you ruin the eating experience. You aren't going to want to country fry it, you don't want to shave it for use in a Philly cheesesteak, and you probably don't want to put it on the grill. There is disagreement on this point — some people consider filet a perfectly acceptable grill cut – but grilling filet mignon is a bad idea not because it breaks down on the grill (it doesn't) but because you miss out on the best part: the crust.