Here's How Much Money You Spend Per Minute In Costco

Membership holders can regularly stock up on Costco's gourmet foods on the cheap. Whether you purchase fresh produce, an array of treats for your very spoiled pets, or baking supplies and Diet Dr Pepper in bulk, you should be unsurprised to learn that customers spend almost $2 per minute every time they walk through those massive warehouse doors.

According to a joint Instagram post from business news site Morning Brew and personal finance YouTuber Phil Andrews, shoppers spend approximately $1.75 per minute while perusing the aisles at Costco. Andrews notes that the average visit lasts 37 minutes, so you've spent an average of $64.75 once you get to the checkout line. That 37 minutes may sound like hashtag goals for a Costco trip, but the video notes that it's higher than Walmart (31 minutes) and Target (28 minutes).

In a move that surprises no one, the mega-retailer does that on purpose. Most stores use known psychological triggers to influence purchasing, and Costco is no different. Its entrance is designed to loosen your wallet; when you first walk in, you have to go past a wall of seasonal deals to get you in the mood for spending. Staples like dairy and eggs (and dog treats), along with those sweet, sweet free samples, are at the back of the store, so you have to walk past other enticing goods to get there. And don't forget the total lack of signage and Costco's tendency to move things around and add new things constantly, which forces you to wander around aimlessly (and stick around longer).