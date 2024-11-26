Here's How Much Money You Spend Per Minute In Costco
Membership holders can regularly stock up on Costco's gourmet foods on the cheap. Whether you purchase fresh produce, an array of treats for your very spoiled pets, or baking supplies and Diet Dr Pepper in bulk, you should be unsurprised to learn that customers spend almost $2 per minute every time they walk through those massive warehouse doors.
According to a joint Instagram post from business news site Morning Brew and personal finance YouTuber Phil Andrews, shoppers spend approximately $1.75 per minute while perusing the aisles at Costco. Andrews notes that the average visit lasts 37 minutes, so you've spent an average of $64.75 once you get to the checkout line. That 37 minutes may sound like hashtag goals for a Costco trip, but the video notes that it's higher than Walmart (31 minutes) and Target (28 minutes).
In a move that surprises no one, the mega-retailer does that on purpose. Most stores use known psychological triggers to influence purchasing, and Costco is no different. Its entrance is designed to loosen your wallet; when you first walk in, you have to go past a wall of seasonal deals to get you in the mood for spending. Staples like dairy and eggs (and dog treats), along with those sweet, sweet free samples, are at the back of the store, so you have to walk past other enticing goods to get there. And don't forget the total lack of signage and Costco's tendency to move things around and add new things constantly, which forces you to wander around aimlessly (and stick around longer).
How to defend against Costco's subliminal strategy
You pay to be a part of the Costco community; you want to get your money's worth. But you don't have to succumb to its tricks; instead, use common shopping strategies to keep your budget in check.
It bears mentioning that you should make a list. Then, stay away from sections you don't need to shop. And unless you find a deal on something you weren't planning to buy, stick to the list. Or allow yourself one impulse buy per trip (or month) so you have to think about whether it's worth it. And if you do buy something (nonperishable) on impulse, don't open it the minute you get home. Make yourself think about it for another week — you can always return it.
You have the option to bring your own — smaller — shopping basket. You can buy handheld and roller models online or utilize an old stroller; whatever works to avoid those cavernous carts that make you feel like you've barely bought anything. If you cannot be trusted, Costco may not offer grocery delivery, but Instacart is always an option. Remember this fact every time you put something in your cart: Costco makes around $2,000 per square foot of retail space annually. You don't need to help make it $3,000.