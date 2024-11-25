Cake Batter Waffles Are The Breakfast You Didn't Know You Needed
When you're craving waffles, you could, of course, simply whip up classic waffle batter and make them in your waffle iron. Or, if you want to make your morning even sweeter, you can swap out that regular batter for cake batter. The process is basically the same — instead of adding waffle batter to the iron, you'll use cake batter. You're welcome to make the cake batter from scratch, using your favorite recipe, or, to make the process even simpler, you can use boxed cake mix. Using boxed cake mix will save you some time, as well as ingredients — all you'll need is what the box calls for, such as oil and eggs.
The best part about this switch up? You can use literally any type of cake batter. In other words, this means that you could end up with chocolate waffles thanks to a chocolate cake recipe if that's how you want to start your morning — or end your evening, if you want to make these for dessert instead. Or, you could keep it simpler and opt for white cake batter or buttermilk vanilla cake waffles, both of which will provide that extra sweet, cake-ness to your waffles. You can even sync up flavors with specific holidays or celebrations — make red velvet cake waffles for Valentine's Day or pumpkin cake waffles for Thanksgiving.
Go all out with the toppings for the cake batter waffles
If you're going to make waffles made of cake batter, then you may as well go all out the toppings — after all, this is no longer a "normal" breakfast, but rather a festive one. One option is to lean into the cake part of the cake batter waffles and top each waffle with a spread of frosting, either homemade or store bought. You can top the red velvet cake waffles with cream cheese frosting and the chocolate cake waffles with chocolate frosting – or vice versa. Or, you can drizzle the cake batter waffles with chocolate sauce or caramel sauce, along with a helping of whipped cream.
You can also stick to the classic waffle topping, maple syrup, which will taste just as delicious on cake batter waffles as it does on traditional waffles. The maple syrup can be paired with whipped cream or crème anglaise. There's also the option of adding a helping of rainbow sprinkles to the waffles, which is a fun way to integrate a cake element without overdoing it on the sweetness.