Cake Batter Waffles Are The Breakfast You Didn't Know You Needed

When you're craving waffles, you could, of course, simply whip up classic waffle batter and make them in your waffle iron. Or, if you want to make your morning even sweeter, you can swap out that regular batter for cake batter. The process is basically the same — instead of adding waffle batter to the iron, you'll use cake batter. You're welcome to make the cake batter from scratch, using your favorite recipe, or, to make the process even simpler, you can use boxed cake mix. Using boxed cake mix will save you some time, as well as ingredients — all you'll need is what the box calls for, such as oil and eggs.

The best part about this switch up? You can use literally any type of cake batter. In other words, this means that you could end up with chocolate waffles thanks to a chocolate cake recipe if that's how you want to start your morning — or end your evening, if you want to make these for dessert instead. Or, you could keep it simpler and opt for white cake batter or buttermilk vanilla cake waffles, both of which will provide that extra sweet, cake-ness to your waffles. You can even sync up flavors with specific holidays or celebrations — make red velvet cake waffles for Valentine's Day or pumpkin cake waffles for Thanksgiving.