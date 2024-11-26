You Don't Need A Fancy Tool To Smooth Out That Cake Frosting

When it comes to cooking and baking, presentation is everything. It can't just taste good, it has to look good. However, when it comes to frosting your favorite classic vanilla buttermilk or red velvet cake with that rich cream cheese frosting, things don't always go smoothly — literally. The technique of frosting is not for the faint of heart. There are so many mistakes you might be making in the quest for a perfectly smooth-looking end-product, including what tool you reach for to apply your sweet sugary spread. However, it doesn't take a fancy tool to accomplish this job. If you have a bench scraper, you're in business.

A bench scraper is a utility player. It can be used to scrape and cut dough, push excess flour into a mound for easy clean-up, and divide pie and pizza dough. This flat piece of rectangular steel is also perfect for spreading frosting in a unique manner that ensures there are no areas on the cake where the frosting is uneven or bulging and instead gives you a smooth finish. But as easy as it makes it look to frost a cake and maneuver around a cake's curves, it is anything but. It takes a little practice. To use a bench scraper to frost your cake, first make certain your cake has properly cooled. If it is too warm, the frosting will melt right off of it.