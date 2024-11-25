It Turns Out McDonald's Nuggets Aren't As Unhealthy As We Thought

McDonald's probably isn't the first food you think of for a healthy, nutritious meal. If anything, it's probably close to last. For decades, the popular fast-food chain has been criticized for its unhealthy reputation — especially when it comes to its chicken products. However, as it turns out, McDonald's chicken nuggets might not be as unhealthy as we all thought.

You may remember the brand's infamous early 2010s scandal involving their use of pink slime, a substance made from finely ground chicken trimmings and treated with ammonium hydroxide to destroy bacteria, in their classic McNuggets. However, shortly after the news made worldwide headlines, McDonalds came out to clear the air and say that they stopped using pink slime in 2011. If you've eaten McNuggets since then, it's safe to say you're eating real chicken with meat from the animal's breast, tenderloin, and ribs — not that scary pink stuff that nightmares are made of.

While McNuggets are a fast-food staple, they actually do carry some nutritional value. McNuggets provide a pretty moderate amount of calories (170) and saturated fat (1.5 grams) in every four-piece serving. Additionally, a four-nugget serving offers 9 grams of protein, which is more than a boiled egg.