Beating Store-Bought Salsa Is Easy With One Kitchen Tool

You can use any suitable ingredients you have on hand. Try fresh or canned tomatoes, fresh or pickled jalapeños, and any color onion (including green onions or shallots). It's helpful to cut the onions and tomatoes into similar sizes so they break down at the same rate. Toss in garlic cloves and fresh herbs, too. If you don't have onion, garlic, or fresh herbs, the dried versions work just fine. Roasting the veggies also brings a lot of flavor, or you can add smoky flavors with cumin or chili powder.

Lots of people like salsa fresca to be a bit chunky, which is why pulsing it a few times works best. But, you can pulse more or even whiz it if you prefer it a bit smoother. A blender or food mill works well for homemade salsa, too. If you find the salsa too watery, you can always strain out some of the water.

One common mistake cooks make with DIY salsa is relying solely on salt to bring out the flavors. If something is missing after you salt it, try tart citrus juice or vinegar instead of more salt. If possible, make the salsa before you cook anything else. That gives it time to hang out in the fridge and meld flavors, though you can also simmer it on the stove for five or 10 minutes, if necessary. Put it in a bowl and pat yourself on the back because you just saved taco night.