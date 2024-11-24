We Talked To A Top Chef Contestant About Making The Ultimate Marinade

There's no denying that marinating meat or fish before cooking it can make a major difference in flavor and texture. But if you're new to the world of marinating, you may not know where to start. To find out what we need to know about making the ultimate marinade, Daily Meal spoke with a Top Chef contestant: CJ Jacobson, chef and partner of Aba and Ēma.

When it comes to building your marinade, Jacobson recommends Greek yogurt as the key ingredient, calling it a staple that you should always have on hand. He says, "Greek yogurt makes an excellent marinade for chicken, shrimp, fish — anything going in the oven or on the grill. It maintains moisture and tenderizes the meat, while staying light and avoiding using butter or oil." In fact, there is a scientific reason as to why yogurt marinades work so well, so Jacobson's idea is definitely worth giving a try.

For an easy marinade, Jacobson suggests adding turmeric and minced garlic to the Greek yogurt base, which he says will lock in moisture and add depth of flavor. Use this marinade on the protein of your choice — perhaps chicken or salmon — and make sure to marinate for at least 30 minutes before cooking.