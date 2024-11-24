We Talked To A Top Chef Contestant About Making The Ultimate Marinade
There's no denying that marinating meat or fish before cooking it can make a major difference in flavor and texture. But if you're new to the world of marinating, you may not know where to start. To find out what we need to know about making the ultimate marinade, Daily Meal spoke with a Top Chef contestant: CJ Jacobson, chef and partner of Aba and Ēma.
When it comes to building your marinade, Jacobson recommends Greek yogurt as the key ingredient, calling it a staple that you should always have on hand. He says, "Greek yogurt makes an excellent marinade for chicken, shrimp, fish — anything going in the oven or on the grill. It maintains moisture and tenderizes the meat, while staying light and avoiding using butter or oil." In fact, there is a scientific reason as to why yogurt marinades work so well, so Jacobson's idea is definitely worth giving a try.
For an easy marinade, Jacobson suggests adding turmeric and minced garlic to the Greek yogurt base, which he says will lock in moisture and add depth of flavor. Use this marinade on the protein of your choice — perhaps chicken or salmon — and make sure to marinate for at least 30 minutes before cooking.
Other marinade ideas for you next meal
Since Greek yogurt makes for a great base for marinades, you can customize it by choosing which other ingredients to add. CJ Jacobson has a couple suggestions, based on what kind of meat you're cooking. He says, "Add cumin and lime juice to Greek yogurt when marinating lamb to add a tangy kick, or stir dried oregano and a light splash of sherry vinegar into Greek yogurt to marinate pork."
If you're making chicken, you might want to try spicy Greek yogurt and lime marinated chicken. This marinade combines paprika, habanero powder, salt, and lime juice into the Greek yogurt for flavorful chicken with a fiery kick. Of course, Greek yogurt marinades are not limited to a type of meat — feel free to experiment with your proteins, aromatics and acids. Garlic-yogurt marinade for steak is delicious, as well.
Whichever marinade you decide on, be sure to not make the common marinade mistake that could ruin your meat: Marinating for too long. As a general rule of thumb, don't marinate for longer than 24 hours — otherwise you risk sacrificing texture and flavor.