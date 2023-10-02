It's True: McDonald's Is Bringing Back The McRib

McRib lovers, rejoice! It appears that the saucy pork sandwich will soon be back on McDonald's menu. The McRib will make its comeback across select locations in November.

This comes after a farewell tour was held for the cult-favorite sandwich last year. McDonald's held the so-called farewell tour to give the McRib — which is a BBQ pork rib patty sandwich topped with onions and pickles — one last hurrah. But, it seems the permanent removal of the sandwich did not last long. "It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour," a McDonald's spokesperson told TODAY.com.

There are no words on which locations will carry the McRib and for how long the sandwich will be available but fans of the sandwich have sounded off on social media about its return. "Not surprising that one of the best fast food items wouldnt go away forever," one person commented on a Reddit post about the McRib news.

However, some are skeptical of the adoration for the sandwich. "Never understood the appeal of the McRib," a Redditor commented. "I figure that people mostly like the perceived rarity of it. Tried it once and it was overly chewy and not a hearty meat flavor."