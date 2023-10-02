It's True: McDonald's Is Bringing Back The McRib
McRib lovers, rejoice! It appears that the saucy pork sandwich will soon be back on McDonald's menu. The McRib will make its comeback across select locations in November.
This comes after a farewell tour was held for the cult-favorite sandwich last year. McDonald's held the so-called farewell tour to give the McRib — which is a BBQ pork rib patty sandwich topped with onions and pickles — one last hurrah. But, it seems the permanent removal of the sandwich did not last long. "It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour," a McDonald's spokesperson told TODAY.com.
There are no words on which locations will carry the McRib and for how long the sandwich will be available but fans of the sandwich have sounded off on social media about its return. "Not surprising that one of the best fast food items wouldnt go away forever," one person commented on a Reddit post about the McRib news.
However, some are skeptical of the adoration for the sandwich. "Never understood the appeal of the McRib," a Redditor commented. "I figure that people mostly like the perceived rarity of it. Tried it once and it was overly chewy and not a hearty meat flavor."
Not the first time the McRib was resurrected
The McRib was rumored to be brought back to life by McDonald's in late September. In an Instagram post uploaded on September 26, user @snackolator teased the sandwich's return. "I'm still confused how a Farewell Tour can be just a year, but I don't think fans are going to care all that much," the post read.
People seemingly agree with the caption, as McDonald's fans flocked to the comments to celebrate the sandwich's return. "Like Cher it's back!!!! Thank the snack gods," one fan commented. However, some shared their frustration with the fast food chain's inability to resurrect its fan-favorite snack wrap, which is a tortilla-wrapped chicken fare.
The McRib has long been a limited-time menu item and has frequently returned to McDonald's menu. Last year's farewell tour for the sandwich was the fourth farewell tour in the chain's history. McDonald's previously held similar events in 2005, 2006, and 2007. The sandwich has regularly been brought back despite these farewell tours.