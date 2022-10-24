The McDonald's McRib May Have Returned For The Last Time Ever

It is official: The McRib is back. Fast food giant McDonald's announced on its official website on October 24 that this popular yet ever-elusive barbecue pork sandwich is finally back on menus nationwide for a limited time.

First launched in the United States in 1982, the McRib — which features a boneless McRib pork patty, smothered with McRib barbecue sauce and covered in onions and pickle slices atop a homestyle bun — suffered a few growing pains before becoming one of the chain's most beloved sandwiches. According to Thrillist, the McRib was nicknamed "the McFlop" and quietly pulled from the menu by 1983. However, the chain didn't give up on the McRib entirely — it eventually became a popular menu staple in the 1990s, and its following has only grown from there. These days, it only reappears as part of a limited-time promo at seemingly random times, fans line up to snag this sandwich whenever it returns to the menu.

But this time, the news of the McRib's return is a little bittersweet. McDonald's is warning fans that this is the McRib's final Farewell Tour, meaning this is the last time fans of the sandwich will be able to enjoy its smokey, savory delights. The item will only remain on the menu until November 20, 2022, before it is gone for good, so McDonald's is advising fans to "enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it's your last!" But why? And will it stick?