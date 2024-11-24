Why Your Espresso Tastes Bad (And How To Fix It)
One morning you make espresso the same as any other day — using beans you've known and loved for a while now. But this time, it just tastes off. Your mind is racing through a checklist of what's required to make the best coffee; what could have gone wrong? Have you lost your magic touch? But again, you're sure you did everything right. It's the perfect grind size and has a great water-to-coffee ratio. Plus, you know it turned out right the last time.
It may be time to recall the last time you properly cleaned your espresso machine... could it be that the machine is dirty? One way to ensure great-tasting coffee every time is by routinely backflushing your espresso machine. That's right, coffee grounds and oils get stuck and go rancid in the machine over time, tainting every fresh brew. Backflushing removes all the gunk, so your coffee always tastes delicious.
Keep in mind you should only backflush an espresso machine that has a three-way valve. For machines with a lever system instead, you don't need to backflush at all. Simply check the owner's manual to see what kind of system it operates on and if it's backflushing compatible. You should also deep clean your espresso machine by scrubbing and rinsing the basket, portafilter, and group gasket daily. Don't forget to clean out the drip tray and wipe the body of the machine clean.
How to backflush your espresso machine
Backflushing is important for keeping your espresso machine in top shape and ensuring you get a delicious cup each time. It involves running a coffee cleaning solution (or hot water) through the machine's internal parts to clear out any coffee residue stuck inside. Keeping your espresso maker clean is one way to upgrade your morning coffee.
Start by changing the regular filter basket in your machine. Some home appliances come with a blank rubber disc that you can place over the single basket in the portafilter to block it. If your machine doesn't have that, look for a special backflushing disc called the blind basket, which you can use for this purpose. Once you've put in the blank filter, run a shot like you usually would, but this time, instead of ground coffee, use a coffee cleaner. Pressure builds up in the machine and forces all the built-up dirt into the drip tray. You can also simply use the hot water.
Coffee tasting a bit funky? Your machine might not be clean. A dirty machine can cause some unpleasant tastes and smells so here's how to clean your machine!
If using a cleaning solution, you should run this cleaning shot at least five times for about 20 seconds each. Then, perform another round of backflushing with water only to rinse out the detergent. Some people also brew one sacrificial coffee shot before making a cup to drink. Depending on how much you use your machine, most home espresso machines should be backflushed once or twice a week.