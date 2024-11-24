Why Your Espresso Tastes Bad (And How To Fix It)

One morning you make espresso the same as any other day — using beans you've known and loved for a while now. But this time, it just tastes off. Your mind is racing through a checklist of what's required to make the best coffee; what could have gone wrong? Have you lost your magic touch? But again, you're sure you did everything right. It's the perfect grind size and has a great water-to-coffee ratio. Plus, you know it turned out right the last time.

It may be time to recall the last time you properly cleaned your espresso machine... could it be that the machine is dirty? One way to ensure great-tasting coffee every time is by routinely backflushing your espresso machine. That's right, coffee grounds and oils get stuck and go rancid in the machine over time, tainting every fresh brew. Backflushing removes all the gunk, so your coffee always tastes delicious.

Keep in mind you should only backflush an espresso machine that has a three-way valve. For machines with a lever system instead, you don't need to backflush at all. Simply check the owner's manual to see what kind of system it operates on and if it's backflushing compatible. You should also deep clean your espresso machine by scrubbing and rinsing the basket, portafilter, and group gasket daily. Don't forget to clean out the drip tray and wipe the body of the machine clean.