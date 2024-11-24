A Chef's Top Tips For Making Hummus With Dried Chickpeas

If you've made homemade hummus before, then you probably used canned chickpeas to make it happen. But, did you know that you can ditch the can and simply use dried chickpeas instead? To find out everything we know about making hummus with dried chickpeas instead of canned chickpeas, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Jilbert El-Zmetr, Chef and Founder of Laziza in Brooklyn, New York.

To use dried chickpeas for hummus, you are going to need to soak and boil them before they can be blended. Soak them for about eight to 10 hours — overnight will work perfectly — in plenty of water. Keep in mind that they will double in size when soaked, so take that into consideration when adding the water. Further, El-Zmetr recommends adding a little bit of baking soda into the water because it will help soften the chickpea skins ahead of the boiling process. After soaking, El-Zmetr says, "You should boil them until they totally fall apart. Skim off any of the skins that rise to the surface, which will help your hummus be even more smooth and silky."