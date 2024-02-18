What To Keep In Mind When Substituting Dried Chickpeas For Canned

Chickpeas are a great dietary addition, whether cooked in a can or dry in a bag. Fundamentally, canned and dry chickpeas are about as different from each other as chickpeas and garbanzo beans are. In other words, they are pretty much the same. While each form of chickpea packaging comes with pros and cons, they both make viable options for chickpea recipes, from Indian chana masala to Moroccan vegetable tagine.

Though all kinds of chickpeas will yield a delicious end product, when cooking with chickpeas, you need to be conscious of the recipe's measuring instructions and the type of chickpeas you have. This is not because the type of chickpea will affect your final product's taste but because you cannot substitute dry and canned chickpeas in a one-to-one ratio. Canned chickpeas are more voluminous due to their water content, so properly measuring your chickpeas is essential to creating perfectly balanced recipes.