What Is Russian Egg Salad And What Makes It So Delicious?

There are a lot of egg salads around the world, and chances are that you haven't tried many of them. From Turkish-style egg salad adorned with parsley and red pepper flakes to Jamaican egg salad spiced with curry powder, this dish is endlessly versatile. Our favorite way to make and serve it, though, has to be in the Russian style. Russian egg salad, also known as Olivier salad, is a symphony of different flavors. The stars of the show are eggs, of course, but mixed in with those are pillowy potatoes, crunchy vegetables, sprightly pickles, and meaty components like ham or sausage. It's all held together by mayonnaise to make a totally delicious dish.

Russian egg salad is so specific, and its flavor so distinctive (yet totally familiar at the same time), that it's got a lot of people wondering where it comes from. Sure, we know it's from Russia, but how did it develop? What's the deal with its unique combination of ingredients, and why do they work together so well? Plus, how do you serve this variation of egg salad to keep it the best it can be? Don't worry, folks — we've got everything you need to know.