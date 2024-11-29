Upstate New York Is Home To A Truly Legendary Pizza Snack

Pizza has evolved a lot since Neapolitan immigrants started making their pizzas in New York and other places across the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The dish grew in popularity after World War II, and with Americans looking for faster ways to prepare meals at home, frozen pizza became available on grocery shelves in the 1950s. Ever since, innovations in pizza have continued to reshape this underrated finger food for dinner parties, eventually leading to the launch of the legendary Original Pizza Logs.

Manufactured in Sanborn, New York by Finger Food Products since 1991, the Original Pizza Logs feature delicious pepperoni pizza toppings wrapped in a crispy egg roll shell. The company uses quality ingredients — from the mozzarella to the egg roll dough — to produce a gourmet finger food that's particularly easy to prepare (deep fry, air fry, or bake), dip in your favorite sauce, and devour.

The Original Pizza Logs are especially beloved in Buffalo and other parts of Upstate New York. They're available in area restaurants, and even some local pizzerias and establishments have put their own spin on the snack. Further cementing its popularity throughout the region, the pizza egg rolls have been the Official Finger Food of the Buffalo Bills since 2014 and are served at the stadium's concession stands and in its suites.