Upstate New York Is Home To A Truly Legendary Pizza Snack
Pizza has evolved a lot since Neapolitan immigrants started making their pizzas in New York and other places across the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The dish grew in popularity after World War II, and with Americans looking for faster ways to prepare meals at home, frozen pizza became available on grocery shelves in the 1950s. Ever since, innovations in pizza have continued to reshape this underrated finger food for dinner parties, eventually leading to the launch of the legendary Original Pizza Logs.
Manufactured in Sanborn, New York by Finger Food Products since 1991, the Original Pizza Logs feature delicious pepperoni pizza toppings wrapped in a crispy egg roll shell. The company uses quality ingredients — from the mozzarella to the egg roll dough — to produce a gourmet finger food that's particularly easy to prepare (deep fry, air fry, or bake), dip in your favorite sauce, and devour.
The Original Pizza Logs are especially beloved in Buffalo and other parts of Upstate New York. They're available in area restaurants, and even some local pizzerias and establishments have put their own spin on the snack. Further cementing its popularity throughout the region, the pizza egg rolls have been the Official Finger Food of the Buffalo Bills since 2014 and are served at the stadium's concession stands and in its suites.
How to enjoy pizza logs outside of New York
You don't have to be in New York to experience the deliciousness that is the pizza egg roll. Finger Food Products distributes Original Pizza Logs to grocers in a few Northeastern states, some states on the eastern side of the Midwest, and a few Southeast states. You may find its taco, buffalo chicken, breakfast, and dessert logs at these locations, as well.
If you don't live near a grocer or restaurant that has Original Pizza Logs, make some for yourself. Just spread your cooked meat and/or veggies, pizza sauce, and cheese over an egg roll wrapper. Then, roll the wrapper following the package instructions, and fry in 350 degree Fahrenheit oil in a large pan or Dutch oven. To take the homemade logs to the next level, brush the outside with garlic butter like you would use for easy garlic bread and sprinkle with parmesan after frying.
On the other hand, you don't have to put in the extra legwork if Original Pizza Logs aren't available near you. Turn to one of Totino's Pizza Rolls flavors, which are widely available at grocers and similar to the pizza logs, if you prefer something frozen that you can pop into the oven or air fryer. You can even use TikTok's easy upgrade for pizza rolls to coat them in garlic, parmesan, and herbs for extra flavor. But next time you pop one in your mouth, just remember you have New York to thank for this handy creation.