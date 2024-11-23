The Spicy Aldi Chocolate We Won't Be Buying Again

There's something about chili and chocolate that just sings when paired together. The chilis add a light spice to the sweet chocolate and create a more complex flavor on your tongue as the treat melts. The beauty of this pairing has led to all kinds of food concoctions, whether that's a classic cup of spicy Mayan hot chocolate, a bowl of sweet Mexican chocolate ice cream, or just a bar of plain old chili chocolate.

If you're craving this sweet and spicy combo, there's one chocolate bar you'll want to skip –- Aldi's Moser-Roth Chili Dark Chocolate bar. Daily Meal taste tested and ranked Aldi chocolates and this particular block came out right down near the bottom of the list. Although it's a flavor combo that's been proven to work well, this particular chocolate bar's taste isn't quite right. The flavors don't complement each other but instead come in fragmented bursts of flavor, leading to an eating experience that lacks harmony.