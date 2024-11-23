The Spicy Aldi Chocolate We Won't Be Buying Again
There's something about chili and chocolate that just sings when paired together. The chilis add a light spice to the sweet chocolate and create a more complex flavor on your tongue as the treat melts. The beauty of this pairing has led to all kinds of food concoctions, whether that's a classic cup of spicy Mayan hot chocolate, a bowl of sweet Mexican chocolate ice cream, or just a bar of plain old chili chocolate.
If you're craving this sweet and spicy combo, there's one chocolate bar you'll want to skip –- Aldi's Moser-Roth Chili Dark Chocolate bar. Daily Meal taste tested and ranked Aldi chocolates and this particular block came out right down near the bottom of the list. Although it's a flavor combo that's been proven to work well, this particular chocolate bar's taste isn't quite right. The flavors don't complement each other but instead come in fragmented bursts of flavor, leading to an eating experience that lacks harmony.
The chocolate's spice level leaves much to be desired
The main issue with Aldi's Moser-Roth Chili Dark Chocolate bar has to do with the spice level. When you first bite into the chocolate bar, you won't taste any heat at all. Instead, you'll be greeted by a typical dark chocolate flavor.
As you continue to chew, however, things start to change quickly. The chili flavors come out fast and strong, leading to a boom of heat that drowns out the sweetness of the chocolate. Since the chocolate is dark, there's no sweetness to balance out the building spice, either. Rather than getting a harmonious blend of spicy and sweet, you get an odd bite of cocoa that turns into overpowering heat.
To finish things off, once the burst of spice wears off, you're left with a weakly flavored bar that's neither chocolatey nor spicy. The result is a disjointed chocolate with an odd flavor profile that doesn't quite work.
What's to blame for the chocolate's unpleasant taste?
Some shoppers also report that the bar has a thin texture. This may also be what's to blame for the initial lack of flavor when you chew on the chocolate. Thicker chocolates' flavors tend to last longer, but the thinness of the block could contribute to the cocoa flavor fading before the chili has time to shine through.
Beyond the texture, another contributing factor may have to do with the quantity of the ingredients in the chocolate. While the chocolate is listed as the first ingredient on the bar's label, the chili extract is listed last, meaning it's the inclusion that weighs the least in the treat. This lower concentration could lead to the lack of chili flavor when you first bite into the chocolate. Whatever the exact reason behind the chocolate's disunited flavor is, one thing is clear — this is one spicy chocolate bar you're better off saying 'no' to.