The Spicy Ingredients That Make Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream Unique

Most of us are familiar with Mexican hot chocolate, a tasty beverage that really warms you up thanks to the fiery kick of spices in it. Sometimes chili powder is what gives the drink it's heat, while other times it's just a bit of added cinnamon. It could also be cayenne pepper that helps ramp up the flavor of this treat, or a combination of several different spices.

Now, while Mexican hot chocolate is great for warming you up, if you love this flavor combo, you can also cool down with Mexican chocolate ice cream. Just like the hot chocolate, this frozen dessert adds a slight hint of heat to your mouth thanks to the addition of spices. The rich flavors of dark chocolate and cocoa powder perfectly complement this sensation, while the coolness of the ice cream tones it down and prevents it from being too intense. What makes it particularly special is that it uses Mexican chocolate, a special variety that has a coarser, grainier texture and typically already contains ground cinnamon, helping give it a spicy touch.