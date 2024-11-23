12 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking With Chocolate Chips

Is there anyone out there who doesn't love chocolate chips? If so, we don't wanna know them. Chocolate chips are arguably the most joyous of all the baking ingredients, and imbue everything from chocolate chip cookies, to cookie dough, to blondies with a pop of rich flavor and undeniable crunch. Plus, they're easy to use, right? Well, folks, you'd be surprised. For such a common and popular ingredient, chocolate chips are devilishly easy to misuse. While they're never outright bad when included in baking recipes, you're likely doing some things that are stopping them from being the best they can be.

It all starts with the kind of chocolate chips you're buying. These little nuggets of chocolate don't just come in one-size-fits-all: There are dozens of different kinds out there, made with different ingredients and formed into various sizes, and picking the wrong kind will affect your bakes. Once you've got the right type of chocolate chips, you then need to learn how to use them right — and to stop them from sinking to the bottom of your cake. Thankfully, we called in the pros to teach us, and you, how to handle chocolate chips properly. We spoke to award-winning chef Toni Roberts from the Ritz Carlton Chicago, and Rory Kandel, pastry chef and owner of Rory's Bakehouse, to get the lowdown on all things chocolate chips and to learn how to avoid getting them wrong.