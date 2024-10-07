Chocolate Chips Vs Morsels: What's The Difference?

If you're baking a sweet treat that calls for chocolate, understanding your options is essential for ensuring your recipe turns out properly. You can find things like baking chocolate, chocolate chips, chocolate morsels, and chocolate chunks in the baking aisle of your local grocery store — but the differences might not always be what you'd expect. When it comes to the difference between chocolate morsels and chocolate chips, the reality is that it's really only a matter of the name.

Chips and morsels are the same thing: small pieces of chocolate that include stabilizers to help them retain their shape during the baking process. The best chocolate chip brands all refer to the tasty pieces differently. Nestlé uses the term "morsels," while other large chocolate brands like Hershey's call them "chips." Whatever you call them, they're teardrop-shaped and can be made from different types of chocolate such as dark, milk, semi-sweet, and white chocolate.