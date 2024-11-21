Chili Too Spicy? One Addition Will Temper That Aggressive Heat
So, you've fallen victim to the age-old cooking predicament: Your chili is too spicy. Whether you went tap-happy on the hot sauce, or sliced up one too many peppers, making your chili too spicy is a problem that many have faced. And, luckily, there are a few fool-proof, easy fixes you can make to recover it.
Now, there are a few ways that folks will tell you to cut down that spice. First, you may see the hack of including cream cheese or sour cream in a too-spicy chili, but the creamy texture may not be for everyone. Similarly, adding a scoop of peanut butter is also a popular chili-saving hack, but it brings in a nutty flavor that some people may not be into. Yet, there's a way that you can tone down the spice, and keep the flavor, of your chili — and all you need is a potato.
Potatoes are an extremely versatile ingredient in cooking and can be found in many classic main and side dishes. By adding some potato to a too-spicy chili, it has the ability to take away a ton of that spice but keep the flavors intact. And, the best part, they won't impact the texture or classic taste of your dish at all.
How potatoes can tame a too-spicy chili
If you taste your chili and start to feel the steam blow from your ears, don't worry. If you have a few russet potatoes on hand, they'll be your saving grace. All you need to do is wash and peel around three russet potatoes and toss them into the pot with your chili. As the dish cooks, the potatoes will soak up the spice like a sponge. Once that spice is all sopped up and you taste your chili again for taste, you can take the potatoes out. (But don't throw 'em away! Add some butter and cream to create a delicious, spicy mashed potato side dish.)
There is one thing to remember, though – potatoes release starch (the secret ingredient for a superior fried chicken), which will thicken the chili a bit. To get back to your desired texture, add some water — or a bit of veggie, chicken, or beef broth — to get that perfect chili texture back. Chili should be thick and hearty like a stew, not thin and brothy like a soup.
From there, you can serve up your chili as you normally do: Sprinkle on some cheese, drop a dollop of sour cream, and add some chopped green onions for garnish. Then, don't forget to give yourself a pat on the back for saving the day — and your dinner.