Chili Too Spicy? One Addition Will Temper That Aggressive Heat

So, you've fallen victim to the age-old cooking predicament: Your chili is too spicy. Whether you went tap-happy on the hot sauce, or sliced up one too many peppers, making your chili too spicy is a problem that many have faced. And, luckily, there are a few fool-proof, easy fixes you can make to recover it.

Now, there are a few ways that folks will tell you to cut down that spice. First, you may see the hack of including cream cheese or sour cream in a too-spicy chili, but the creamy texture may not be for everyone. Similarly, adding a scoop of peanut butter is also a popular chili-saving hack, but it brings in a nutty flavor that some people may not be into. Yet, there's a way that you can tone down the spice, and keep the flavor, of your chili — and all you need is a potato.

Potatoes are an extremely versatile ingredient in cooking and can be found in many classic main and side dishes. By adding some potato to a too-spicy chili, it has the ability to take away a ton of that spice but keep the flavors intact. And, the best part, they won't impact the texture or classic taste of your dish at all.