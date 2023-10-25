The Bold Ingredient That Will Completely Upgrade Your Mashed Potatoes

Whether it's Thanksgiving or just any old Thursday, mashed potatoes offer a beloved culinary side dish that's equal parts delicious and easy to make. As much as we love eating and making them, however, it's not uncommon to wind up with a boring batch. Spuds are naturally mild in taste, so without the addition of seasonings and aromatics, your heaping pot of mashed potatoes may end up falling flat. And sure, butter, salt, and pepper are tried-and-true fixings, but why not jazz it up with a little horseradish to really make the dish pop?

Although it's not a common pairing, including horseradish in your favorite mashed potato recipe breaks the monotony of tradition. It imparts a strong, pungent essence and zesty, sharp taste to a batch of mild tubers, giving your favorite side dish an exciting edge without compromising its creamy and decadent bravado. Hot horseradish is also spicy and bold without bringing out any tears, which adds a fiery dimension to mashed potatoes without turning off picky eaters.

Plus, it pairs well with a wide range of meats, vegetables, and seasonings, so there are plenty of ways to include it in your favorite meals where mashed potatoes are featured as a star side dish.